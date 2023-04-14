World Markets

IMF is 'comfortable' with steps Ghana has taken, Fund's Africa chief says

April 14, 2023 — 09:08 am EDT

WASHINGTON, April 14 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund is comfortable with steps taken by Ghana as it seeks a lending programme and debt restructuring, the Fund's top Africa official said.

IMF Africa Department Director Abebe Selassie was speaking to journalists at the IMF and World Bank spring meetings.

Ghana is seeking to restructure debt under a G20-backed process after defaulting last year.

