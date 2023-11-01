IMF holds Mexico growth forecasts steady despite hurricane impact

Adds previous estimates

MEXICO CITY, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasts the Mexican economy will grow by 2.1% in 2024, it said in a statement on Wednesday, below the fund's growth forecast of 3.2% for 2023.

The fund's estimates were unchanged from its October forecasts, despite a major hurricane hitting Mexico's Pacific coast last month, causing billions in damages.

In its latest statement, the IMF said Mexico was currently in "the midst of a broad-based expansion... led by robust private consumption and investment, with notable strength in services and construction sector, and in auto production."

It also applauded signs of "more restrained capital spending."

However, the IMF noted that "a continuation of tight monetary policy and slowing growth in the U.S" meant that longer term growth would be "blunted."

Earlier on Wednesday, a Mexican central bank poll of private sector analysts projected 2023 growth at 3.29%, and 2024 growth at 2%, both marginally up from the previous set of estimates.

