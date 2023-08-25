IMF highlights Chile's strong fundamentals as domestic risks subside

Adds details

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Chile continues to qualify for a flexible credit line arrangement for some $18.5 billion, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday, due to its strong economic fundamentals and institutional policy frameworks.

Chile's domestic risks have also largely subsided, the IMF said upon the end of a midterm review into the agreement, though it cautioned that the South American country's economy remains exposed to elevated external risks.

At home, risks are down "with the narrowing of uncertainty around the constitutional reform process," Deputy Managing Director Antoinette Sayeh said in a statement.

Chile still faces the risk of social discontent over unmet demands as well as weakened security and uncertainty regarding the healthcare sector, Sayeh added.

External risks tied to a possible abrupt global slowdown "could lead to lower and more volatile commodity prices and a decline in capital inflows," she said.

Despite the exposure, Chile's flexible credit line with the IMF will continue to provide a buffer, the organization said, and Chile has remained committed to treating the agreement as precautionary.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

