IMF highlights Chile's strong fundamentals as domestic risks subside

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Chile continues to qualify for a flexible credit line arrangement for some $18.5 billion, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday, due to its strong economic fundamentals and institutional policy frameworks.

Chile's domestic risks have also largely subsided, the IMF said upon the end of a mid-term review into the agreement, though it cautioned the South American country's economy remains exposed to elevated external risks.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.