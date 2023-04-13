IMF has had talks with Ecuador, but no request for new financing program

NEW YORK, April 13 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund has had discussions about financing with Ecuador, but it has not received any requests from the government for a new program, an IMF official said on Thursday.

The government said last year it had fully financed its budget for 2023 and would not look to replace the $6.5 billion program, which had its final review back in December.

Ecuadorean bonds are yielding upwards of 20%, effectively cutting the South American country from debt markets.

(Reporting by Jorgelina do Rosario and Rodrigo Campos; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

