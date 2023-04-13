US Markets

IMF has had talks with Ecuador, but no request for new financing program

Credit: REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

April 13, 2023 — 03:13 pm EDT

Written by Jorgelina do Rosario and Rodrigo Campos for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, April 13 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund has had discussions about financing with Ecuador, but it has not received any requests from the government for a new program, an IMF official said on Thursday.

The government said last year it had fully financed its budget for 2023 and would not look to replace the $6.5 billion program, which had its final review back in December.

Ecuadorean bonds are yielding upwards of 20%, effectively cutting the South American country from debt markets.

(Reporting by Jorgelina do Rosario and Rodrigo Campos; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((rodrigo.campos@reuters.com; @RodrigoCampos;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.