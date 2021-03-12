IMF flags Belize's 'unsustainable' public debt

Deletes extraneous word in second paragraph

LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - Belize's public debt is unsustainable and real GDP is not expected to return to 2019 levels until 2025, the International Monetary Fund projected on Friday.

Belize has been hit hard by the impact of COVID-19, with a sharp fall in tourism revenue and a rise in spending to combat the pandemic and support households and businesses.

Public debt, estimated at 133% of GDP in 2021, was projected to remain well above debt sustainability thresholds, with gross financing needs above such levels for the next 10 years, the IMF said in a statement concluding its staff mission for Belize.

It recommended authorities embark on a medium-term fiscal strategy to restore debt sustainability.

The IMF said Belize had recently announced its intention to approach external private sector creditors to seek a restructuring of its so-called "superbond" to complement these efforts.

The IMF warned that public debt and gross financing needs could increase further if downside risks to the outlook materialise.

Signs of stress have been building after the government delayed some debt payments last year, while S&P Global warned last month that the country is "virtually certain" to default in the coming months.

Belize's 2034 bond BZ090880250= has traded below the 50 cents on the dollar threshold since last May. It last changed hands at just over 40 cents, Refinitiv data showed.

The government of the serial defaulter has not requested an IMF bailout program, the fund's top official in the country said earlier this month.

Belize's recovery from the pandemic was projected to be protracted, with tourist arrivals expected to remain subdued in 2021 given still high levels of COVID-19 in Belize's main trading partners and stringent requirements on passengers returning to the United States, the IMF said.

The pandemic led to a 72% fall in tourist arrivals in 2020. Tourism accounts for around 60% of foreign exchange earnings and 40% of GDP.

Belize's primary budget deficit was projected to fall gradually from 8.3% of GDP in the 2020-21 financial year to 0.9% from the 2023-24 financial year onward as revenues gradually recover, the IMF said.

Belize is grappling with one of the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths per capita in the Caribbean.

