IMF executive board extends debt service relief for 25 low-income countries

Kanishka Singh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS

Dec 20 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Monday its executive board has extended debt service relief for 25 eligible low-income countries.

The approval of the fifth and final tranche of debt service relief totaling about $115 million follows four prior tranches approved in April and October of 2020 and 2021, the IMF said in a statement on Monday.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

