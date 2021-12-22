IMF evaluation says 2018 program too fragile for Argentina's structural issues

NEW YORK, Dec 22 (Reuters) - An internal evaluation at the International Monetary Fund found that the IMF's 2018 arrangement with Argentina for $57 billion adhered to relevant policies and procedures, but was "too fragile for the deep-seated structural challenges and the political realities of Argentina."

Argentina owes the IMF close to $45 billion, including close to $19 billion in payments next year alone, and both parties are in discussions toward a new program.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Leslie Adler)

