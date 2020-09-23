IMF endorses Sudan's home-grown reform programs

WASHINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund's executive board has endorsed a 12-month economic program by Sudan as it seeks to establish its ability to implement reforms, a key requirement for eventual debt relief, the Fund said late on Wednesday.

IMF Deputy Managing Director Antoinette Sayeh said Sudan's move to a transitional government gave it a "window of opportunity for fundamental reforms to address major macro imbalances and lay the groundwork for inclusive growth."

Sudan's high external debt and longstanding arrears continue to limit its access to external borrowing, including from the IMF, Sayeh said, emphasizing the need to shore up the economy, implement reforms and clear arrears.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal Editing by Shri Navaratnam )

