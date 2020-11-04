US Markets

IMF directors urge tax reform in Mexico once economy stabilizes

Contributors
Anthony Esposito Reuters
Sharay Angulo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ

Mexico should enact a "credible" tax reform once an economic recovery has taken hold to boost the country's economy, according to recommendations outlined by International Monetary Fund (IMF) directors in a central bank statement on Wednesday.

MEXICO CITY, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Mexico should enact a "credible" tax reform once an economic recovery has taken hold to boost the country's economy, according to recommendations outlined by International Monetary Fund (IMF) directors in a central bank statement on Wednesday.

"Directors generally saw the need for announcement of a credible medium term tax reform, to be implemented once the recovery is underway, to bolster the space for providing near-term support, close fiscal gaps, lower public debt, and finance needed investment and social spending," the IMF said.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Sharay Angulo)

((david.aliregarcia@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7151; Reuters Messaging: david.aliregarcia.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular