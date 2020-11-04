IMF directors urge tax reform in Mexico once economy stabilizes

MEXICO CITY, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Mexico should enact a "credible" tax reform once an economic recovery has taken hold to boost the country's economy, according to recommendations outlined by International Monetary Fund (IMF) directors in a central bank statement on Wednesday.

"Directors generally saw the need for announcement of a credible medium term tax reform, to be implemented once the recovery is underway, to bolster the space for providing near-term support, close fiscal gaps, lower public debt, and finance needed investment and social spending," the IMF said.

