IMF denies report that Georgieva, Argentina president spoke after reshuffle

BUENOS AIRES, July 29 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) denied media reports on Friday that Argentine President Alberto Fernandez and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva had spoken recently following a Cabinet reshuffle in the South American nation.

Local media reported earlier in the day that Fernandez had spoken by phone with Georgieva to discuss the nation's economic path following the appointment of Sergio Massa to lead a new "superministry."

"President Alberto Fernandez has not recently communicated with the Managing Director," an IMF spokesperson said.

Massa, who will oversee economic, manufacturing and agricultural policy, said he will announce his first measures next Wednesday.

