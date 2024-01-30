News & Insights

IMF cuts Saudi Arabia's 2024 GDP forecast amid lower oil production

Credit: REUTERS/Faisal Nasser

January 30, 2024 — 08:00 am EST

Written by Rachna Uppal for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund lowered its 2024 forecast for economic growth in Saudi Arabia to 2.7% on Tuesday, projecting a slower recovery amid lower oil production, but said non-oil growth this year was expected to remain "robust".

In October, the Fund had projected GDP growth in the world's top oil exporter of 4% in 2024, after a sharp slowdown last year on the back of lower oil prices and production cuts.

It has also significantly cut its forecast for growth in 2023, now estimating a GDP contraction of 1.1% from a projected growth of 0.8% in October's report.

The Saudi government has estimated GDP growth of 0.03% for 2023, narrowly avoiding a contraction, with official data yet to be released.

GDP growth is expected to accelerate to 5.5% in 2025, the IMF said.

Overall growth in the Middle East and Central Asia region was also revised downwards to 2.9% from a previously estimated 3.4% in October.

"The revisions are mainly attributable to Saudi Arabia and reflect temporarily lower oil production in 2024, including from unilateral cuts and cuts in line with an agreement through

OPEC+...whereas non-oil growth is expected to remain robust," the IMF said.

The IMF will release a more detailed Middle East regional outlook on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia, the Arab world's biggest economy, is midway through Vision 2030, a plan to boost non-oil sectors such as tourism and manufacturing, diversify public revenue streams away from hydrocarbons, and create jobs for citizens.

The government has forecast a fiscal deficit over the coming years as it increases spending to meet Vision 2030 targets, and aims to maintain non-oil GDP growth above 5%.

(Reporting by Rachna Uppal; editing by Christina Fincher)

((rachna.uppal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.