IMF cuts Japan's growth forecast on hit from Ukraine war fallout

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) cut Japan's economic growth forecast on Thursday and urged policymakers to consider preparing a contingency plan in case the Ukraine crisis derails a fragile recovery.

"Escalation of the Ukraine conflict poses significant downside risks to the Japanese economy," the IMF said in a staff report after its Article 4 policy consultation with Japan, pointing to rising commodity prices and the potential hit to trade.

The IMF said it now expects Japan's economy to grow 2.4% this year, lower than a projection for 3.3% expansion made in January, due to an expected contraction in the first quarter and the spillover effects of the Ukraine war.

