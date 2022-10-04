IMF, Costa Rica reach staff-level agreement on $710 mln sustainability loan

NEW YORK, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund reached a staff-level agreement with the government of Costa Rica on a $710 million resilience and sustainability facility, the IMF said on Tuesday.

The IMF team also reached an agreement on the third review of Costa Rica's Extended Fund Facility, which would liberate another $264 million. Both need approval by the IMF executive board.

"Costa Rica is one of the first countries to request financing from the IMF’s newly established Resilience and Sustainability Facility to support its pioneering and ambitious agenda to build climate resilience and transition to a zero-carbon economy, while helping catalyze climate financing from other official and private partners," the IMF said in a statement.

The fund announced the new sustainability program in April and aimed to start lending this month.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos)

