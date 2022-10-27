IMF confirms $3 bln loan for Egypt, welcomes exchange rate flexibility

Oct 27 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday it had agreed a 46-month, $3 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) with Egypt, welcoming a move to "durable exchange rate flexibility" and commitments to boosting social protections.

The arrangement is expected to catalyse a large multi-year financing package, including about $5 billion in the financial year ending in June 2023, reflecting broad international and regional support for Egypt, the IMF said in a statement.

The Egyptian government's fiscal policy under the EFF would be anchored to the reduction of general government debt and gross financing needs, the statement said.

(Reporting by Nadine Awadalla; writing by Aidan Lewis; editing by Jason Neely)

