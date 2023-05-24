News & Insights

IMF completes review of Rwanda sustainability loan, enabling $98.6 mln disbursement

May 24, 2023

Written by David Lawder for Reuters

WASHINGTON, May 24 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday its executive board completed the first reviews of Rwanda's loan program under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility and an accompanying policy program, allowing for an immediate, $98.6 million disbursement.

In a statement, the Fund said Rwanda's economy had robust growth in 2022 but faced challenges from recent disastrous floods that add to previous spending pressures after overlapping crises.

The country's reforms under the Policy Coordination Instrument program were broadly on track and authorities' "commitment to advancing the climate agenda has been very strong," it added.

