World Markets

IMF chief says expects Nigeria coronavirus aid by end of April

Contributor
David Lawder Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AFOLABI SOTUNDE

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Monday that she expected the Fund to have provided Nigeria with significant emergency financing by the end of April, signaling likely IMF board approval for the oil exporter's $3.4 billion request.

WASHINGTON, April 27 (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Monday that she expected the Fund to have provided Nigeria with significant emergency financing by the end of April, signaling likely IMF board approval for the oil exporter's $3.4 billion request.

The IMF's board on Tuesday is scheduled to consider a Nigeria's request for the emergency financing to combat the impact of the coronavirus.

"We are working very rapidly to provide a significant emergency financing to Nigeria," Georgieva said on a webcast held by the Atlantic Council. "I expect this to be done by the end of the month."

(Reporting by David Lawder)

((David.Lawder@tr.com; +1 202 354 5854; Reuters Messaging: david.lawder.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: What the U.S. Can Learn From Europe as States Look to Open Back Up

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss what the U.S. can learn from Europe as states look to open back up.

    4 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular