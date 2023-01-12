World Markets

IMF chief heading to Zambia, says new debt 'roundtable' to meet in February

Credit: REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

January 12, 2023 — 05:30 pm EST

Written by Andrea Shalal for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - A new global sovereign debt "roundtable" that will include China, other creditors and borrowing countries will meet for the first time next month on the sidelines of a Group of 20 finance officials meeting in India, International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday.

Georgieva told reporters that she would travel to Zambia in two weeks, and hoped the African country would become the second nation to complete a debt treatment process under the Common Framework set up by the Group of 20 major economies and the Paris Club of official creditors in October 2020.

She said the new roundtable would not substitute for the Common Framework, but would seek to work on transparency, timing of debt treatments and other unresolved issues.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((andrea.shalal@tr.com; +1 202-815-7432;))

