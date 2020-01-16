IMF chief, Argentine economy minister to attend Feb 5 Vatican conference

By Cassandra Garrison and Philip Pullella

BUENOS AIRES/ROME, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund's managing director and Argentina's economy minister are due to attend a Vatican conference next month, potentially paving the way for talks as the South American nation faces a massive debt restructuring.

Kristalina Georgieva and Martin Guzman were both listed as speakers for the Feb. 5 conference in an online booklet published by the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences.

The new administration of President Alberto Fernandez, which took office on Dec. 10, is gearing up for the renegotiation of about $100 billion in sovereign debt with creditors including the IMF, which is providing a $57 billion financing package.

Guzman was tapped by Fernandez to lead the talks. He is listed as speaker at the Vatican City conference while Georgieva will deliver a keynote address.

An IMF spokesman confirmed Georgieva's plans to attend but said he had no information about possible bilateral meetings. A spokesman for Guzman did not immediately respond to request for comment on Thursday.

(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison in Buenos Aires and Philip Pullella in Rome; editing by John Stonestreet)

((Cassandra.Garrison@thomsonreuters.com; +54 11 5544 6746;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.