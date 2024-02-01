IMF changes some details in $44 bln Argentina program

NEW YORK, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund extended the duration of its $44 billion program with Argentina by three months to allow for time to implement the government's current stabilization plan and build out reserves, the IMF said on Thursday.

The program will now run through Dec 31, from an earlier Sept 24 date.

The remaining program reviews, as previously reported by Reuters, were set for May, August and November of this year.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos and Jorgelina do Rosario)

