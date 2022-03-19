IMF board to vote on Argentina deal on March 25; payment deadline extended

BUENOS AIRES, March 19 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) board will meet at the end of next week to decide on giving final approval to a $45 billion debt deal with Argentina, the lender said in a statement on Saturday.

The lender said that a deadline for some $2.8 billion in repayments the country was due to make at the start of next week would be pushed until the end of March, without the country falling into arrears.

"To give time to contemplate rapidly changing world events, including the war in Ukraine, the IMF Executive Board will meet to discuss Argentina's request for a Fund-supported program on Friday, March 25," it said.

(Reporting by Adam Jourdan; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

