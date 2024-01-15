IMF board to meet on Friday on Ghana review, $600 mln payment - sources

By Jorgelina do Rosario and Maxwell Akalaare Adombila

LONDON/ACCRA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board is due to meet on Friday to approve a $600 million rescue loan payout to Ghana, three sources told Reuters, after the country reached a deal to restructure $5.4 billion of official creditor debt.

The executive board meeting date is expected to be published in the IMF's public calendar on Tuesday, one of the sources said. All the sources requested anonymity to speak on sensitive matters.

Ghana struck a deal with its bilateral lenders, including China and France, late last week - a milestone in its quest for debt relief with the agreement a key step to unlock the second tranche of IMF funding under its $3 billion bailout programme.

Ghana's finance ministry and the IMF did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

