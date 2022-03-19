World Markets

IMF board to meet March 25 over Argentina debt deal: statement

Rami Ayyub Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

The International Monetary Fund's executive board will meet on March 25 to discuss Argentina's request for a debt deal, an IMF spokesman said on Saturday.

Argentina's Senate voted on Thursday to approve a $45 billion debt deal with the IMF, converting the agreement into law and ensuring that the economically battered country can avoid another messy default.

The deal still needs to be signed off by the IMF's board. The IMF spokesman, Gerry Rice, said in a statement that "the legislative approval is an important signal that Argentina is committed to policies that will encourage more sustainable and inclusive growth."

