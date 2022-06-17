World Markets

IMF board expected to sign off on first Argentina review on June 24 - source

Jorgelina do Rosario Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS

The executive board of the International Monetary Fund is expected to approve the first review of its $44 billion Extended Fund Facility for Argentina at a meeting scheduled for June 24, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

The IMF announced on June 8 that it had reached a staff-level agreement on an updated macroeconomic framework with authorities in Argentina - the fund's biggest debtor. The fund said at the time that "all quantitative program targets" for the first quarter of the year had been met.

A second source confirmed the meeting being scheduled for Friday. The IMF did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

An approval of the review would allow Argentina's government to access $4.03 billion. The program has a total of ten quarterly revisions for a period of 30 months.

