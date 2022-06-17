IMF board expected to sign off on first Argentina review on June 24 - source

LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - The executive board of the International Monetary Fund is expected to approve the first review of its $44 billion Extended Fund Facility for Argentina at a meeting scheduled for June 24, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

The IMF announced on June 8 that it had reached a staff-level agreement on an updated macroeconomic framework with authorities in Argentina - the fund's biggest debtor. The fund said at the time that "all quantitative program targets" for the first quarter of the year had been met.

A second source confirmed the meeting being scheduled for Friday. The IMF did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

An approval of the review would allow Argentina's government to access $4.03 billion. The program has a total of ten quarterly revisions for a period of 30 months.

(Reporting by Jorgelina do Rosario, editing by Karin Strohecker)

((karin.strohecker@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427262; Reuters Messaging: karin.strohecker.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.