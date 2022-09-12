IMF board clears $32 mln in funding for Madagascar after review

WASHINGTON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said its executive board on Monday completed its second review of Madagascar's extended credit facility, paving the way for a disbursement of $31.9 million to cover the island country's financing needs.

The IMF said that would bring total disbursements under the arrangement to $159.7 million.

Madagascar's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic has been hindered by a severe cyclone season and the spillovers from Russia's war in Ukraine, the global lender said.

Its gross domestic product growth is expected to stall at 4.2% after reaching 4.3% in 2021, with surging oil and food prices expected to drive the average annual inflation rate to 9.8%, the IMF added.

In a statement, IMF Deputy Managing Director Antoinette Sayeh said Madagascar's performance under the IMF program had been "broadly satisfactory" despite delays in structural reforms and a challenging external environment.

But she urged authorities to continue prudent policies and adopt a more proactive stance aimed at maintaining macroeconomic stability, boosting investment, and working toward more sustainable and inclusive growth.

The country's 2023 budget should seek to boost domestic revenues and reach fiscal balance, while creating space for more social spending and public investments, Sayeh added.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((andrea.shalal@tr.com; +1 202-815-7432;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.