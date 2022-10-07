IMF board approves review of Argentina's $44 bln loan program -statement

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The executive board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved the second review for Argentina's $44 billion extended fund facility program, the lender said on Friday, noting the country's efforts to meet the established targets.

The approval allows for the issuance of $3.8 billion, bringing total disbursements under the arrangement to about $17.5 billion.

"Decisive actions by the new economic team have been critical to stabilizing markets and rebuilding confidence," the IMF said in a statement.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos and Eliana Raszewski, Editing by Isabel Woodford)

