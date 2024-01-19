IMF board approves Ghana first loan review, $600 mln payout - sources

Adds disbursement expected latest Wednesday, context

ACCRA, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund's executive board approved the first review of Ghana's loan programme on Friday, allowing for an immediate disbursement of about $600 million under its $3 billion bailout programme, two senior government officials close to the discussions told Reuters on Friday.

The announcement comes after the gold, oil and cocoa producer reached a deal to restructure $5.4 billion of loans with its official creditors, a key step to unlocking the second tranche of IMF funding.

One senior official said the payout will come at the latest by Wednesday.

Ghana asked the IMF for financial support in 2022 as it grappled with its worst economic crisis in a generation, which came about amid spiralling public debt-servicing costs.

