IMF board approves $18.5 bln flexible credit line for Chile

Aug 29 (Reuters) - The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)approved a flexible credit line of around $18.5 billion for Chile to "augment buffers and provide insurance against adverse scenarios," the IMF said on Monday.

Chilean authorities intend to treat the credit line as "precautionary" and plan to exit the arrangement when conditions allow, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a statement.

Chile also informed the IMF of the decision to cancel an existing short-term liquidity line of around $3.3 billion, the fund said.

The credit line is a precautionary facility subscribed by Chile's central bank and finance ministry, IMF country head Ana Corbacho said in a news conference.

Chile qualified for the flexible credit line due to its "strong economic fundamentals and institutional policy frameworks" as well as its commitment to maintaining strong policies in the future, the IMF said.

However, Chile is now "facing a marked increase in global risks," Georgieva said.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry and Rodrigo Campos; Additional reporting by Natalia Ramos; Editing by Anthony Esposito and Sandra Maler)

