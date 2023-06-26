News & Insights

IMF board approves $1.8 bln for Senegal, frees $216 mln immediately

June 26, 2023 — 03:41 pm EDT

June 26 (Reuters) - The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund approved a 3-year Extended Credit Facility and Extended Fund Facility for about $1.51 billion with Senegal, and a $324 million arrangement under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility, the IMF said on Monday.

The EFF/ECF program will help address macroeconomic imbalances while the RSF arrangement will help with longer-term challenges related to climate change, the fund said.

The board's decision allows for an immediate disbursement of about $216 million under the EFF/ECF, the IMF said.

