IMF backs Milei's reforms, says risks to Argentina's $44 bln program remain

NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said Argentina is committed to accumulating international reserves and stemming a central bank financing of government debt under the latest review of its $44 billion loan program, as the global lender backed a set of reforms proposed by President Javier Milei's new administration.

Yet the IMF acknowledged that risks to the program's success are high, given the "very difficult inheritance" from failed policies and a "complex political and social backdrop, with a fragmented Congress, falling real wages, and high poverty."

The global lender extended the duration of its $44 billion program by three months to allow for time to implement the government's current stabilization plan and build out reserves, with the program now running through Dec. 31, from an earlier Sept. 24 cut-off.

The remaining program reviews, as previously reported by Reuters, have been delayed to May, August and November of this year.

