IMF, Argentina reach deal to get $44 bln debt program 'back on track'

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Argentina's government and the International Monetary Fund reached a staff-level agreement on the latest review of the country's $44 billion debt program, the lender said in a statement on Wednesday.

The deal will be brought forward for approval by the IMF's executive board in the "coming weeks," according to the statement, and if approved would unlock access to about $4.7 billion for Argentina's cash-strapped government.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

