News & Insights

US Markets

IMF, Argentina reach deal to get $44 bln debt program 'back on track'

Credit: REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

January 10, 2024 — 06:51 pm EST

Written by Brendan O'Boyle for Reuters ->

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Argentina's government and the International Monetary Fund reached a staff-level agreement on the latest review of the country's $44 billion debt program, the lender said in a statement on Wednesday.

The deal will be brought forward for approval by the IMF's executive board in the "coming weeks," according to the statement, and if approved would unlock access to about $4.7 billion for Argentina's cash-strapped government.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

((Brendan.OBoyle@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.