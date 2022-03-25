IMF approves transfer of $284 million to Costa Rica

By Alvaro Murillo

SAN JOSE, March 25 (Reuters) - The board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Friday approved a disbursement of $284 million to Costa Rica after endorsing the fiscal goals outlined by the Central American nation.

The transfer of funds is the second disbursement in an overall $1.78 billion financial agreement between Costa Rica and the IMF made in January 2021. It follows the first transfer, in August 2021, of $285 million.

"Costa Rican authorities have made significant progress under the IMF-backed agreement, including a stronger-than-expected fiscal performance in 2021 and considerable progress in strengthening the efficiency and fairness of public administration," the IMF said in a statement.

The deposit was announced along with a new July 2024 deadline for the Costa Rican government to promote the necessary reforms to comply with the deal, the IMF added.

On March 15, the Costa Rican government reported that February marked its strongest fiscal result in 14 years. In 2021, the economy grew 7.6% following the 2020 recession sparked by coronavirus pandemic-related restrictions.

Costa Rican President Andres Alvarado will hand over power on May 8 to the winner of the second round of elections, to be held on April 3. Both contenders, economist Rodrigo Chaves and former President Jose Maria Figueres, have proposed making adjustments to the IMF agreement.

(Reporting by Alvaro Murillo in San Jose, writing by Laura Gottesdiener, editing by Chris Reese)

((laura.gottesdiener@thomsonreuters.com;))

