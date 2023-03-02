US Markets

IMF approves over $1.7 bln for Jamaica to protect from inflation, climate change

Credit: REUTERS/DANTE CARRER

March 02, 2023 — 01:29 pm EST

Written by Sarah Morland and Aida Pelaez-Fernandez for Reuters ->

March 2 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday approved over $1.7 billion in funds for Jamaica to help it insure against higher inflation, tighter fiscal conditions, possible COVID outbreaks and climate change.

The IMF said in a statement its executive board had approved Jamaica's request for some $968 million under a Precautionary and Liquidity Line (PLL) deal and about $764 million under the newly created Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).

