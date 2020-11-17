IMF approves $52 mln to help South Sudan ease COVID-19 impact

NAIROBI, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said it had approved a $52.3 million facility to South Sudan to help it limit the economic damage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The pandemic and oil price shock created severe economic disruption, leading to a sharp decline in South Sudan's growth and reversing some early gains from political stability," the IMF said in a statement late on Monday.

