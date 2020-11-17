World Markets

IMF approves $52 mln to help South Sudan ease COVID-19 impact

Contributor
George Obulutsa Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RODRIGO GARRIDO

The International Monetary Fund said it had approved a $52.3 million facility to South Sudan to help it limit the economic damage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

NAIROBI, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said it had approved a $52.3 million facility to South Sudan to help it limit the economic damage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The pandemic and oil price shock created severe economic disruption, leading to a sharp decline in South Sudan's growth and reversing some early gains from political stability," the IMF said in a statement late on Monday.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Duncan Miriri and Andrew Heavens)

((george.obulutsa@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 499 1234; Reuters Messaging: george.obulutsa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular