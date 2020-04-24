World Markets

IMF approves $309 mln in emergency financing to Mozambique to address coronavirus hit

Nqobile Dludla Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday it has approved a disbursement of $309 million to help Mozambique meet urgent balance of payment and fiscal needs stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

"Mozambique is expected to be significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, dashing prospects of a nascent economic recovery following two powerful tropical cyclones that struck in 2019," IMF Deputy Managing Director and Chair Tao Zhang said in a statement.

IMF's emergency financial support under the Rapid Credit Facility

