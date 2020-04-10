World Markets

IMF approves $147 mln to help Gabon fight coronavirus - statement

Contributor
Joe Bavier. Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

The International Monetary Fund's (IMF) Executive Board has approved a disbursement of $147 million under its Rapid Financing Instrument to help Gabon confront the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fund said in a statement.

"In the short term, a temporary widening of the budget deficit is warranted to contain the virus outbreak and offset the social and economic impact of the pandemic," IMF Deputy Managing Director Mitsuhiro Furusawa said.

