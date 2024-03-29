IMF approves $5 bln augmentation of Egypt's original program

March 29 (Reuters) - The executive board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) completed the first and second reviews of Egypt’s Extended Fund Facility arrangement and approved an augmentation of the original program by about $5 billion enabling the authorities to immediately draw about $820 million, a statement from IMF said on Friday.

(Reporting by Yomna Ehab and Enas Alashray Editing by Marguerita Choy)

