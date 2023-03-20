IMF approves $2.9 bln bailout for Sri Lanka -president's office

March 20 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund's executive board has approved a $2.9 billion bailout for Sri Lanka, President Ranil Wickremesinghe's office said on Monday.

"The IMF Executive Board approved Sri Lanka’s program under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) that will enable Sri Lanka to access up to $7 billion in funding," the president's office said.

(Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((Jyoti.Narayan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.