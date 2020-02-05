IMF and Argentina hold "constructive" debt talks at Vatican

Adds quotes and background

VATICAN CITY, Feb 5 (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and Argentine Economy Minister Martin Guzman have held what both said were constructive talks on the Latin American country's debt crisis.

The talks, which lasted two-and-a-half hours, took place on Tuesday night, the two said as they entered a Vatican conference on the theme of economic solidarity on Wednesday.

Guzman told Reuters that his talks with Georgieva were "very good and constructive".

Georgieva told reporters inside the conference that it was a "very constructive meeting. We discussed the intentions of the government to stabilize the economy, to address the debt issue and do so while not losing sight of the most vulnerable people".

Financially troubled Argentina is revamping its debt as the government tries to jump-start growth while inflation soars above 50%.

