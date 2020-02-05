IMF and Argentina hold "constructive" debt talks at Vatican

VATICAN CITY, Feb 5 (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and Argentine Economy Minister Martin Guzman have held what both said were constructive talks on the Latin American country's debt crisis.

The talks, which lasted two-and-a-half hours, took place on Tuesday night, the two said as they entered a Vatican conference on the theme of economic solidarity on Wednesday.

