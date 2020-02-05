US Markets

IMF and Argentina hold "constructive" debt talks at Vatican

Contributor
Philip Pullella Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and Argentine Economy Minister Martin Guzman have held what both said were constructive talks on the Latin American country's debt crisis.

VATICAN CITY, Feb 5 (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and Argentine Economy Minister Martin Guzman have held what both said were constructive talks on the Latin American country's debt crisis.

The talks, which lasted two-and-a-half hours, took place on Tuesday night, the two said as they entered a Vatican conference on the theme of economic solidarity on Wednesday.

(Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

((philip.pullella@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular