IMF aid to Congo Republic on hold over Glencore, Trafigura impasse

Talks to salvage a tentative $1.7 billion debt restructuring between Congo Republic and energy traders Glencore and Trafigura [TRAFGF.UL] are stuck, sources said, jeopardising an International Monetary Fund bailout for the debt-hobbled nation.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.