IMF: Zambia to seek $8.4 bln 'cash debt relief' for 2022-25

LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Zambia is seeking $8.4 billion of "cash debt relief" from 2022 to 2025, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday in a report on the first African nation to default on its debt in the pandemic era.

Zambia needs to bring down its debt service-to-revenue ratio to 14%, make its electricity tariffs cost-reflective and also address the amount of bad loans in the banking system, the IMF said. The report will form the basis of negotiations to restructure Zambia's debts following its 2020 default.

Last week, the IMF approved a $1.3 billion, three-year loan to Zambia, whose debt restructuring is seen as a test case for the Group of 20 leading economies Common Framework process, which has been criticised for delays.

The fund said there were "sufficient assurances' in the government's plan to bring its debt back to a sustainable level again.

It projected a debt-to-GDP ratio for Zambia of 122.8% this year, 115.6% in 2023, 109.7% in 2024 and 104.7% in 2025, with growth expected to average around 4.5% from 2022 to 2031.

The IMF signed off on the $1.3 billion loan after Zambia's bilateral creditors, led by China and France, committed to restructuring its debt.

Zambia must now negotiate the specifics of the restructuring with each of its many creditors, which include Eurobondholders, using the IMF's report as the basis for how much debt relief it needs.

