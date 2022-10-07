IMF: Ghana talks constructive, more work needed on debt analysis

World Markets

ACCRA, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Friday that talks with Ghana's government over potential financial support were constructive but that more work was needed on a debt sustainability analysis.

Ghana approached the IMF for financial support in July after street protests over rocketing prices and as foreign investors dumped its debt.

An IMF team arrived days later to begin talks on a support programme and reforms to restore macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability in the gold, oil and cocoa-producing nation.

Discussions resumed on Sept. 26 with a 10-day mission that ended on Friday.

"An IMF team visited Accra to continue discussions on possible financial support for the authorities' post-COVID program for economic growth," the IMF said in a statement on Friday.

"We had constructive discussions on policies aimed at restoring macroeconomic stability and laying the foundation for stronger and more inclusive growth."

The team will now return to Washington D.C. to make further progress on Ghana's debt sustainability assessment, the statement added.

