IMF: calibrating China's COVID strategy critical to sustaining recovery

BEIJING, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Calibrating China's zero-COVID strategy to mitigate the country's economic impact will be critical to sustain and balance the recovery, Gita Gopinath, the first deputy managing director of the IMF, told the Caixin Summit on Thursday.

"For China, inflation and weakening growth allow for greater support for vulnerable households, which together with strengthening social safety nets would promote consumption," she said via video.

