ImExHS Sees Increased Stake from Substantial Holders

ImExHS Limited has announced a change in the voting power of its substantial holders, with JM Financial Group Limited and No Plan B Pty Ltd increasing their stake to 15.13%. This increase, resulting from on-market trading, emphasizes the growing interest and involvement of these entities in the company’s affairs. Investors may find this development significant as it reflects a shift in ownership dynamics within ImExHS Limited.

