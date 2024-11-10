News & Insights

Stocks

ImExHS Sees Increased Stake from Substantial Holders

November 10, 2024 — 08:37 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ImExHS Limited (AU:IME) has released an update.

ImExHS Limited has announced a change in the voting power of its substantial holders, with JM Financial Group Limited and No Plan B Pty Ltd increasing their stake to 15.13%. This increase, resulting from on-market trading, emphasizes the growing interest and involvement of these entities in the company’s affairs. Investors may find this development significant as it reflects a shift in ownership dynamics within ImExHS Limited.

