iMetal Resources Launches $1.5M Private Placement

iMetal Resources Inc. has announced a non-brokered private placement aimed at raising up to $1.5 million through the sale of 10 million units at $0.15 each. The proceeds will be used for exploration and drilling activities at their properties in Ontario and Quebec, along with general working capital.

