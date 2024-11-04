News & Insights

iMetal Resources Launches $1.5M Private Placement

November 04, 2024 — 06:37 am EST

iMetal Resources (TSE:IMR) has released an update.

iMetal Resources Inc. has announced a non-brokered private placement aimed at raising up to $1.5 million through the sale of 10 million units at $0.15 each. The proceeds will be used for exploration and drilling activities at their properties in Ontario and Quebec, along with general working capital.

