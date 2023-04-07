Imerys (EPA:NK) Price Target Increased by 6.45% to 55.59

The average one-year price target for Imerys (EPA:NK) has been revised to 55.59 / share. This is an increase of 6.45% from the prior estimate of 52.22 dated December 1, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 44.44 to a high of 66.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 46.37% from the latest reported closing price of 37.98 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 151K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 148K shares, representing an increase of 2.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NK by 14.54% over the last quarter.

FNDC - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF holds 91K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 84K shares, representing an increase of 8.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NK by 37.91% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 189K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPEU - SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 25.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NK by 7.44% over the last quarter.

DBEZ - Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 75 funds or institutions reporting positions in Imerys. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 5.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NK is 0.11%, a decrease of 5.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.08% to 3,934K shares.

