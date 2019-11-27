Imerys considers sale of North American talc business -Bloomberg

Nov 27 (Reuters) - French group Imerys SA IMTP.PA is exploring options for its North America talc unit, which filed for bankruptcy after being drawn into cancer lawsuits connected to Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N baby powder, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The company is considering strategic alternatives including a sale of the business, Bloomberg reported. (https://bloom.bg/2OQocV6)

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

