Imerys Advances in US Talc Litigation Resolution

November 06, 2024 — 02:34 am EST

IMERYS SA (FR:NK) has released an update.

Imerys has received court approval for the Disclosure Statement related to the reorganization plan of its North American talc subsidiaries, which could lead to a resolution of ongoing Chapter 11 cases. The company believes its current financial provisions are adequate to cover the expected costs. Imerys continues to focus on sustainable and innovative mineral-based solutions, supporting industries across the globe.

