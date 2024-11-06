Imerys Advances in US Talc Litigation Resolution

IMERYS SA (FR:NK) has released an update.
Imerys has received court approval for the Disclosure Statement related to the reorganization plan of its North American talc subsidiaries, which could lead to a resolution of ongoing Chapter 11 cases. The company believes its current financial provisions are adequate to cover the expected costs. Imerys continues to focus on sustainable and innovative mineral-based solutions, supporting industries across the globe.
