Imdex Ltd Sees Major Shareholding Shift

October 24, 2024 — 03:17 am EDT

Imdex Ltd (AU:IMD) has released an update.

Imdex Ltd has announced a significant change in its substantial shareholders, with First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group acquiring notable voting power in the company. The substantial holding involves over 26.8 million shares, indicating a strategic investment interest. This development could influence Imdex Ltd’s future decisions and market performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

