Imdex Ltd Sees Major Shareholding Shift

Imdex Ltd has announced a significant change in its substantial shareholders, with First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group acquiring notable voting power in the company. The substantial holding involves over 26.8 million shares, indicating a strategic investment interest. This development could influence Imdex Ltd’s future decisions and market performance.

